Cathy Gene (Dow) Velloney, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, has entered her heavenly home. "Face to Face with Christ her Savior," she is now singing with the angels and those loved ones who have gone before as she dances in the presence of her Creator. Cathy was born on January 5, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Edgar D. Dow, Jr. and Imogene Hodges Dow. She is survived in life by her husband of 55 years, Richard Andrew Velloney; brother, Edgar Dwelley Dow III (Kathie) of Peabody, Massachusetts; son, David Dow Velloney (Felicia) of Chesapeake, Virginia; daughter, Kimberly Gene Velloney-Beck (Clint) of Houston, Texas; and six beautiful grandchildren: Michaela (Luke), Andrew (Camber), Hannah, Matthew, Rebekah, and Amanda Gene. Cathy's legacy of love for her Lord was passed along to all her family. Cathy accepted Jesus as her personal Savior when she was 10 years old. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Barberton, Ohio; Farmington Avenue Baptist Church in West Hartford, Connecticut; Emmanuel Gospel Church in Newington, Connecticut; and since moving to Florida in 1999, First Baptist Orlando. Cathy and Dick served selflessly in adult ministry by leading Bible study, in music ministry by singing in the choir, and in children's ministry by loving on preschoolers and telling them about Jesus. She is a Past Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls and was presented as a debutante in Ohio Cotillion Ball. Cathy's compassion was evident by her open declaration of her incredible faith and her life which was lived for others as a shining light for Christ. Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, April 19, 2019, 11:00am at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First Baptist Orlando Center for Pregnancy, 3000 South John Young Pkwy,Orlando, FL 32805, Phone 407-514-4519. We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Velloney Guest Book at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019