Cdr. Maurice Beaulieu USN Ret.
1921 - 2020
Maurice E. Beaulieu, Sr., age 99, much loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully July 2, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.

Born in 1921 in Lowell, MA to Robea and Leo Beaulieu, "Buzz" became a Navy Officer after Pearl Harbor and served 28 years. As a WWII fighter pilot in the Pacific, he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and nine Air Medals, among others.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanette "Janet" Beaulieu; his parents; five siblings, their spouses; and a great-nephew. Maurice, Sr., is survived by his three children and their spouses: Maurice E. Beaulieu, Jr. (Mary); Michele E. Nicosia (Vincent); Marc E. Beaulieu (Deborah); eight nieces; five nephews; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Commander Beaulieu is to be inurned with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, scholarship memorials may be made. Send donations to: Alex B Haas Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 293 Cranview Rd., Brewster, MA. 02631. See www.alexbhaas.org

To view the complete obituary and sign the Family's Guestbook visit www.hdoliver.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
