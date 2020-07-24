Maurice E. Beaulieu, Sr., age 99, much loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully July 2, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.
Born in 1921 in Lowell, MA to Robea and Leo Beaulieu, "Buzz" became a Navy Officer after Pearl Harbor and served 28 years. As a WWII fighter pilot in the Pacific, he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and nine Air Medals, among others.
He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanette "Janet" Beaulieu; his parents; five siblings, their spouses; and a great-nephew. Maurice, Sr., is survived by his three children and their spouses: Maurice E. Beaulieu, Jr. (Mary); Michele E. Nicosia (Vincent); Marc E. Beaulieu (Deborah); eight nieces; five nephews; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Commander Beaulieu is to be inurned with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, scholarship memorials may be made. Send donations to: Alex B Haas Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 293 Cranview Rd., Brewster, MA. 02631. See www.alexbhaas.org
