Cecil Middleton Hook, Jr., passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1931 in Orlando. He was the son of the late Cecil Sr. and Mary Bernice Hook. He grew up in Orlando and graduated from Orlando High School in 1949. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, Mo and after two years transferred to the University of Florida. In Gainesville, he was in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. On September 3, 1952 he soloed from Showalter Air Park in Orlando, and upon graduation from R.O.T.C he was inducted in the Arnold Air Society. He received the Convair Air Cadet Award for 1953 for his training detachment at the University of Florida. He graduated the same year with a B.S. in Business Administration. His social fraternity was Sigma Nu at both universities.He married Jean Robinson, the girl next door during high school years, in 1953. At this time, he went to Flight School with the U.S. Air Force living in Kinston, NC and Lubbock, TX, where he received his pilot wings from Gen. Curtis LeMay. They were stationed at MacDill A.F. base in Tampa, FL. He flew KC-97 tanker refuelers until 1959 when he was honorably discharged.He and Jean returned to live in Orlando and both opened Hook Travel Service in Winter Park. After 22 years on Park Avenue, they sold the business and later in 1984 opened Bestway Travel Agency in College Park, retiring in 1991. He was a past Winter Park Rotarian and long time member of the Country Club of Orlando where he enjoyed tennis. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando where he and Jean were married. After retirement, they enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in Beech Mtn, NC. He is preceded by his wife Jean who passed away in 2018. He is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Sciortino (Paul) of New Orleans and son Robert Hook of Orlando; also 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. There will be a private family service. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 106 E. Church Street, Orlando, 32801 Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 12 to June 23, 2019