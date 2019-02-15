Cecile Patricia Orr, 74, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Born on January 8, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, Patricia was the older of two children. As part of a military family, she grew up traveling and living in a variety of places around the globe. She was a devout Christian and contributed countless hours to the church. Patricia was an avid card player who enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading and vacationing at New Smyrna Beach. Patricia will be remembered most for the love she bestowed so generously on her friends and family. Patricia spent her career in the hospitality industry. Even when she "retired" Patricia was active, working part-time for a dear friend, tutoring college students, chairing various committees and spending quality time with family and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Muriel and Charles Aitken and her brother Charles Aitken. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Akins, her son Bryan Delz, their spouses Kent Akins and Heather Delz. She leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Macy Akins, Charlie Delz and Connor Delz. A memorial service was held at First United Methodist Church in Winter Park on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PanCan.org. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019