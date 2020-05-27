Cecilia Teresa "Ceal" Dwyer
Cecilia "Ceal" Teresa Dwyer, 94, of Orlando, died of natural causes on Friday, May 15, 2020. Ceal was born September 12, 1925, in Parris Island, South Carolina, to James Andrew Higgins and Mary Teresa (MacDougall) Higgins.

She married William Edward Dwyer on December 26, 1949. They moved to Orlando in 1954.

Her first career was as a teacher at Good Shepherd Catholic School. Her second career was as a librarian with the Orange County Public Library.

Ceal was predeceased in death by her parents, husband William Edward Dwyer, son Kevin Joseph Dwyer, and sister Mary Amendolia. She is survived by children Kathleen Dwyer-Smith (Donald), Terrence Patrick (Patricia), Mary Cecilia "Celie" Dwyer, Maureen A. Solorio (Art), Dorothy A. Domingo (Frank) and daughter-in-law Bungol Dwyer; nephew and nieces James Amendolia (Catherine), Mary Ryder, Sister Annette (Margaret) Amendolia SND, and Annette Amendolia. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and the many friends she made during her lifetime. She was loved by all, and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family thanks the staff at Westminster Towers Orlando and Vitas for their care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home 407-695-2273, with a memorial service planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers please donate to an organization which comforts and feeds the needy.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
