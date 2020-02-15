Home

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Charlene M. Brady

Charlene (Brocato) Brady, 85, died on 2/13. Daughter of Margaret Parker and Francis Brocato, and sister of Frances Stevens and Mary-Jo Welsh. Beloved wife to late George Brady, and devoted mother to Stephen, Daniel, Brian, and James Brady. Mother-in-law to Tammy, Rafael, Hector, and Grace. Grandmother to Daniel, Julie, Kelli, and the late Amy Brady. Great grandmother to Haley and Brady. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 2/17, 10:30 am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
