Charlene (Brocato) Brady, 85, died on 2/13. Daughter of Margaret Parker and Francis Brocato, and sister of Frances Stevens and Mary-Jo Welsh. Beloved wife to late George Brady, and devoted mother to Stephen, Daniel, Brian, and James Brady. Mother-in-law to Tammy, Rafael, Hector, and Grace. Grandmother to Daniel, Julie, Kelli, and the late Amy Brady. Great grandmother to Haley and Brady. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 2/17, 10:30 am.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020