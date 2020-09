Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Anthony Arias "Tony", DDS, 67, of Orlando, FL, passed away on September 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving family and dear friends.



Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, Orlando, FL. 407 898 2561



