Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
425 West Welbourne Avenue
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Carson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Carson Notice
Funeral Services for Dr. Charles Carson, 77, will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church, 425 West Welbourne Avenue, Winter Park, Florida. Interment will follow in Pineywood Cemetery, Winter Park, Florida.

Dr. Carson served as Associate Pastor at Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, New Jersey and founded an AIDS Ministry at St. Michaels Hospital, Newark, New Jersey. Dr. Carson is survived by his Daughter: Charlynne Carson-Coley; Grandson; Siblings; other relatives and friends.

www.zandersfuneralhome.com

"A Zanders Service"

(407) 886-3388 * (407) 886-5656 (FAX)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -