Funeral Services for Dr. Charles Carson, 77, will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church, 425 West Welbourne Avenue, Winter Park, Florida. Interment will follow in Pineywood Cemetery, Winter Park, Florida.
Dr. Carson served as Associate Pastor at Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, New Jersey and founded an AIDS Ministry at St. Michaels Hospital, Newark, New Jersey. Dr. Carson is survived by his Daughter: Charlynne Carson-Coley; Grandson; Siblings; other relatives and friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020