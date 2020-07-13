Charles Douglas Kerr, 80 years old and an Ernest Hemingway enthusiast, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He didn't let the Parkinson's slow him down though until the end,. He played tennis and participated in cycling classes for many years.
Doug, as referred to by his friends, colleagues and family was born in Summit New Jersey on November 20, 1939 to Clarence Dilworth Kerr, Jr. and Cornelia Duffield Kerr Dielhenn. He grew up in Princeton, New Jersey and remained there until he attended boarding school at Hebron Academy. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany . Upon the completion of his tour, he attended Rollins College where he met his wife of 55 years, Elaine Lawrence Kerr. He played on the Rollins College Soccer team and was captain his senior year. He also served as Commander of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
While in college as an English major, Doug found one of his passions because he was inspired by one of his English professors, Leah Koontz and a neighbor, Carlos Baker. His love of Ernest Hemingway permeated his life for years. He devoted countless hours to studying his writings and life. Old Man and the Sea remained his favorite book.
He loved the Winter Park community where he remained for almost 58 years. He served in various volunteer roles. He is a past President of the Winter Park Public Library Board of Trustees, past President of the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Committee and past President of the Winter Park Racquet Club.
Doug was a kind, humble and hard-working man. He was loved by many and respected by his colleagues at Martin Marietta Aerospace Corporation, now known as Lockheed Martin. His dedication and passion for his job was evident by his length of service. He was a loyal employee for almost 50 years to a place he referred to lovingly as "the bomb factory."
Doug was a man of tremendous loyalty and his commitment to his love of family was evident. He was patient, kind, selfless, fun-loving and a terrific role model for his children and grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his wife, Elaine Kerr; daughters Noelle (James Hughes, New Canaan, CT) and Janet (Steve Kempton, Sarasota, FL); his sister, Pamela Frothingham (VT); grandchildren – Haley, Colin and Brendan Hughes and Natalie and Charlie Kempton. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, there will be a private ceremony for immediate family. A celebration of life to follow at a future date.
Memorial Donations may be made to:
St. Margaret Mary Outreach, WP Florida, the Winter Park Public Library or the charity of your choice
.