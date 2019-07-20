Resources More Obituaries for Charles Hoequist Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Ernest Hoequist Sr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Charles Ernest Hoequist Sr., 90, and an Orlando native, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. Charles was born in Orlando to Carl Ernest and Lilah Hoequist on March 18, 1929. He graduated from Orlando High School in 1947 and then spent his freshman year of college attending the University of Southern California, where he was a member of the freshman track team. He then returned to Florida where he enrolled at the University of Florida, was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and graduated in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in Economics.



While a student at the University of Florida, he met the love of his life, Mary Alice Hutchinson, from Lakeland. Charles and Mary Alice married in 1953 and began their 57-year marriage.



Shortly before marrying, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country from 1953 – 1956. For most of his service he was stationed in San Francisco, where he and Mary Alice welcomed his son, Charles Hoequist, Jr in 1954. After completing his military service and receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Gainesville and enrolled in the University of Florida College of Law, from which he earned his Juris Doctor in 1959. Charles and Mary Alice's daughter, Carolyn Lorraine, was born in Orlando in 1960. After working in several cities in Florida, he moved back to his hometown of Orlando and established his law practice, serving his many clients faithfully until he retired in 2007, after 48 years as a practicing attorney.



Upon his retirement, Charles and Mary Alice moved to Ocala, Florida to be near their daughter, Carolyn and her family. Following Mary Alice's death, he moved in 2014 to Daphne, Alabama to be near his son. In 2018, he rejoined his daughter in Macon, Georgia.



Charles loved the Lord, loved his family, and loved the University of Florida Fighting Gators. He was a rabid fan of Gator football, holding season tickets for most of his adult life. He also loved the sport of track and field, officiating high school track meets for many years. He was very active in the Orlando Touchdown Club, serving in many capacities throughout the 1960's, 70's and 80's.



Charles was raised in the Baptist church, but in 1984 became a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Orlando, where he served as an elder.



He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Alice and his son, Charles Hoequist, Jr. His memory is cherished by his surviving family members, daughter Carolyn Sanchez, Son in Law, Mark Sanchez, Daughter in Law, Muriel Hoequist, and grandchildren, Elizabeth Sanchez, Charles M. Hoequist, Sara Sanchez, and ida Hoequist.



Services will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Orlando, FL at 10:30 on Friday, July 26,2019. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery immediately following the service. Reception at Grace Covenant following the graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Charles' son, Charles Hoequist, Jr, to the Gaillard Pancreatic Endowment at the Mitchell Cancer Institute, 1660 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604-1405, dedicated to pancreatic cancer research.



Funeral arrangements provided by Robert Bryant Funeral Home, Orlando, Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices