Former Mendham, New Jersey resident Charles Usher, Jr. died January 10, 2020 at his home in Clermont, Florida with family members at his side.
Charlie was born to Clara and Charles Usher, Sr. on February 2, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the third of their five children: William, Mary Larkin, Virginia Hartung and Robert.
As a very young child he developed a love of reading and learning; then as a student he excelled in every academic endeavor he pursued. His fascination and interest in the written word continued throughout his life. Charlie graduated high school from Creighton Prep. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Navy as a radarman on the USS Manchester and USS Iowa, and also had duty in China and Japan. After his honorable discharge, Charlie continued his education at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
He spent his career in telecommunications at AT&T followed by some independent consulting; his career included international postings such as Iran and Thailand, but most of it was in New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where he met his wife Mary.
Charlie and Mary retired more than twenty years ago to Lake County, Florida, ultimately building a beautiful home on the Palisades Golf Course in Clermont and enjoying many warm winters there. He was an excellent golfer, and when not on the links, enjoyed playing Scrabble and other word games, as well as watching Nebraska Cornhuskers Football. He was a devoted husband and father, and always had time for his family.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary; sons Charles (Deborah) and James; two grandchildren, Shannon and Charles; sister, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
No services will be held at this time. A private service for family will be in the Spring of 2020, when he will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at:
curealz.org/giving/donate/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020