Charles Harris Notice
Charles S Harris 81 of Newland, North Carolina, previously of Orlando Florida passed away October 1st 2019. He was born in Tampa Florida and graduated from Wofford college in South Carolina. He owned a pallet business in Orlando Florida for 30 years. He was in the Kiwanis club and served as president. A graveside service will be held on October 12th at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn cemetery in Gotha Florida. A celebration will be held at the Maitland Civic center from 4 to 6 on October 12th. Surviving is wife Pat, sister Carolyn, and grandsons Charles and William.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
