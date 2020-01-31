|
Age 77 from Maitland, Fl passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. Born in McKees Rocks, Pa. He worked in the Auto. Industry as a service dispatcher and at BLP racing in Orlando. He loved Bass fishing and working with Sue Arnold's Animal Rehab. He is preceded by his wife Linda Kadlecik in 2003. He is survived by his son Charles "Mike" Kadlecik and family. Funeral services will on Feb. 24,2020 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Church in Maitland Fl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sue Arnold's Wildlife Rehab Center in Okeechobee, Fl. Condolences may be sent to family at http://www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2020