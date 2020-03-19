|
On March 15,2020 this country lost one of its heroes as Charles L. Wiles passed to his final reward. He was born Nov. 19,1923 in Shamokin, PA to Marguerite and Harold Wiles.
As a member of the greatest generation he was one of the finest, serving as a member of a B-17 crew that was shot down over Germany and was held as a POW. He later served in Korea.
After 21 years of military service he pursued a career in Real Estate and served on the board of directors of McCoy Federal Credit Union.
Charlie had a passion for family, friends and golf and a delightful sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane L. Wiles ,( 67 yrs of marriage) Also sisters Helen,Connie, Del,Mary and Millie and brothers Carl and John.
Left to treasure his legacy are son Scott C. Wiles ( Beth) and daughter Karen C. Clement (Tom). Grandpa to Justin Cafarelli and Kimberly Halbert(Matthew), and Poppa to Spencer Wiles and Sam Wiles, Great Grandpa to Jack, Christopher and Lauren Halbert.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020