Charles Leonard Bowen (Butch) age 76, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. Butch was born August 6, 1942 in Orlando, FL to John Matthew Bowen and Thelma Jane Bowen. Butch was a fifth generation Floridian descendant of early pioneers William Bryant Osteen (Second Seminole Indian War) and William Jackson Osteen (Watson's Calvary Company, Munnerlynn's Florida Battalion). Butch graduated from Boone High School with the class of 1960 and attended Orlando Junior College. Butch joined the Marines and proudly served his country. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Marines, September 21, 1968, Butch worked in the Sheet Metal trade, Local Union 177. He worked on large projects here in Orlando and Tennessee which became his second home. After retiring Butch joined Munnerlynn's Cattle Guard Battalion Camp 2120 Sons of Confederate Veterans, Christmas, FL. He was a member of the Fort Christmas Historical Society. Butch was a student of history and he shared his knowledge with others. Butch is survived by his brother John Michael (Lynne) extended family and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel at Fort Christmas Cemetery, 23643 Christmas Cemetery Road, Christmas, FL. The service will be March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Christmas Historical Society, PO Box 1016, Christmas, FL 32709. Join family and friends for refreshments at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 766 Christmas School Rd., Christmas FL 32709 immediately following Celebration. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019