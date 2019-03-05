Home

Charles "Steve" McJunkins

Charles "Steve" McJunkins Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles "Steve" McJunkins announces his passing on February 27, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born May 16, 1954 in Mesa, Arizona.Steve is survived by son Charles Steven McJunkins II (Gina); parents Charles and Loretta McJunkins; step-son Michael Williams (Stephanie); sisters Laura, Cindy, and Lisa; and 3 granddaughters Emma, Kennedy, and Zoe.As his mother would say: "There is none other."In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joel Osteen Ministry.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019
