Collison Family Funeral Home- Howell
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-678-4500
Owston, Charles Sr., of Winter Park, Fl., passed away June 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Sweeney Owston. He is survived by three sons Charles Jr, Timothy, Paul Owston, seven grandchildren, and one great grandson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the chapel of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis 2701 Maitland Center Suite # 100 Maitland, Fl., 32751. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 1 to July 2, 2019
