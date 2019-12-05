Home

Services
Mitchell's Funeral Home
501 Fairvilla Rd
Orlando, FL 32808
(407) 298-0703
Wake
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell's Funeral Home
501 Fairvilla Rd
Orlando, FL 32808
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Lawrence AME Church
549 E. Kennedy Blvd
Eatonville, FL
Charles Rawls


1936 - 2019
Charles Rawls Jr. was born on September 2, 1936, in Lake City, Florida. He was the youngest child of Reverend Charles H. Rawls and Queenie Bryant Rawls.

Charles received his education in the Florida public school system, graduating from Richardson High School. He graduated from Bethune-Cookman College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1962 and a Masters of Education degree from Florida A&M University in 1969.

Charles taught in the School District of Lee County in Fort Myers, Florida, from 1964 to 1967 followed by the Orange County Public Schools System in Orlando, Florida, from 1967 until his retirement in 1992. Charles spent his career as an elementary school educator for more than 28 years. He was a longtime resident of Orlando and a faithful member of St. Lawrence AME Church, where he dutifully served on the finance committee.

Charles spent his career as an elementary school educator for more than 28 years. He was a longtime resident of Orlando and a faithful member of St. Lawrence AME Church, where he dutifully served on the finance committee.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
