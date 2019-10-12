Home

August 29, 1966 - September 22, 2019

Charles "Chuck" Johnson, III, age 53, passed away on September 22, 2019. Chuck was born in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He lived in Central Florida for most of his life and graduated from Lake Mary High School in 1984. He was a golf professional and spent most of his career teaching golf and assisting in golf clubs and programs throughout the country. The last several summers he was the golf director at Tyler Hill Camp in upstate New York. Survivors include his mother Charlene Pereau of Altamonte Springs, Fl, father Charles Johnson, Jr. and stepmother Katherine Johnson of Gainesville, FL, his brothers Craig Johnson and Jeffrey Johnson and his three nephews Mcklaine Johnson, Brock Johnson and Cooper Johnson. Aunts: Donna Reed, Lydia and Kathy Pereau. Recently deceased Uncles: Wayne and Keith Pereau. Cousins: Joseph Cimino, Catherine Bryan, Bridgett and Jennifer Pereau, Frank, Kirk, Donald and Keith Pereau. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church located at 1020 Montgomery Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
