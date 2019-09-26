|
Charlotte A. Nees, 80, passed away on September 15, 2019. She is survived by two children, Lorea LaWarre (Robert, II) and L. Alan Nees (Lisa); four sisters, Zelda Spencer, Debbie Potts, Alda Shannon, and Tina Collins (Chris); five grandchildren, Jared Nees and Ethan Nees, Mechelle Akers (Mike), Brad LaWarre (Sharon), and Rob LaWarre, III (Cat); and one great-grandchild, Michael Akers. She was preceded in death by her parents Esko Collins and F. Lorea Spencer, and one brother, R. Wendell Collins (Jaunice); and her former husband and father of their children, Stanley E. Bud Nees.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at All Faiths Cemetery on October 13, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, 2019