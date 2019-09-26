Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Nees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte A. Nees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte A. Nees Notice
Charlotte A. Nees, 80, passed away on September 15, 2019. She is survived by two children, Lorea LaWarre (Robert, II) and L. Alan Nees (Lisa); four sisters, Zelda Spencer, Debbie Potts, Alda Shannon, and Tina Collins (Chris); five grandchildren, Jared Nees and Ethan Nees, Mechelle Akers (Mike), Brad LaWarre (Sharon), and Rob LaWarre, III (Cat); and one great-grandchild, Michael Akers. She was preceded in death by her parents Esko Collins and F. Lorea Spencer, and one brother, R. Wendell Collins (Jaunice); and her former husband and father of their children, Stanley E. Bud Nees.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at All Faiths Cemetery on October 13, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.