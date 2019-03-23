Charlotte Ann Story, 89, of Chuluota, Florida passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born in California Corners, Michigan on December 1, 1929.She is preceded in death by her husband, Will R. Story; her son, Steven L. Story; and her parents, Leonard and Lucille Goodwin.Charlotte is survived by her son, Stuart L. Story; her daughter-in-law, Diana Chickonski Story; her grandchildren, Troy Story, Tammy (Joe) Wishart, Colton Story, and Sarah Story; her great-grandchildren, Ryan Story, Jerry Johns, Reed Story, and Wyatt Story; and numerous others who lovingly called her grandma. Charlotte was a loving, generous woman who enriched the lives of all who she touched. She was an avid reader who loved to fish and loved her cattle. At the age of 18, she hopped on the back of a motorcycle, and came to Florida in search of a cowboy. She met and married a true cracker cattleman in Will R. Story, and she thrived in her role as a frontier cattlewoman. A visitation will take place at 10:00am on Friday, March 29, 2019, immediately followed by a funeral ceremony and internment at the Christmas Cemetery Chapel in Christmas, Florida. Newcomer Funeral Home - East Orlando is handling these services. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019