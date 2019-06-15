Home

Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Charlotte Battle Everbach

Charlotte Battle Everbach Notice
Charlotte Battle Everbach

Charlotte Battle Everbach passed away peacefully in Winter Park, FL on June 6, 2019. She was born in Talbotton, GA in 1931 and graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. Following graduate studies at NYU and USC, Charlotte moved to Louisville, KY as an early female television producer. There she met and married her husband Jack.

The young couple moved to Florida in 1956 with their infant daughter Geri. Jack pursued a career in radio and Charlotte went on to become a distinguished interior designer and unstoppable advocate for the arts.

Always the quintessential "people person", Charlotte's positive spirit was legendary.

Charlotte's husband Jack, died in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Geri Rybacki, son-in-law Peter Rybacki, grandchildren John Rybacki and Kendall Rybacki and two great grandchildren. She will be buried in Louisville, KY. A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Charlotte's legacy can be honored through gifts to Atlantic Center for the Arts, 1414 Art Center Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168; or to Church of the Good Shepherd, 331 Lake Ave, Maitland, FL 32751.

For more on Charlotte's life and to share fond memories and photos, you may also visit: http://bit.ly/charlotteguestbook.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019
