|
|
Charlotte M. Deverall died January 7, 2020 in Orlando, Fl. She was born April 30, 1919 to John Michael and Celia Baldwin Michael. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, son Michael, and grandson Brandon. She is survived by her daughter Connie Deverall, grandchildren Bradley and Bobby Deverall, and their mother Faye Stone along with several cousins. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Richard's Episcopal Church, 5151 Lake Howell Rd, Winter Park, Fl. followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Orlando Lutheran Tower Foundation.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020