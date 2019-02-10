Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loomis Funeral Home
420 West Main Street
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 880-1007
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Mt. Dora, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Gear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Mae Gear


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Mae Gear Notice
Charlotte Mae Gear of Zellwood, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, following a long illness. She was 90. Born Aug. 29, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, Charlotte Mae (nee Sabatka) graduated from Brush High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader, and Dyke & Spencerian Business College. She worked as a secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, and the Catholic Diocese of Orlando. Charlotte had a wonderful sense of humor, loved writing poetry and creating personalized greeting cards for family and friends. She enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry; sons James and Charles; and grandson Joseph. She is survived by sons Barry and Joseph; daughters Molly Roberts, Sally Varela and Amy Brewer; daughters-in-law Nancy Gear and Loretta Devine; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mt. Dora, followed by interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. Memories and condolences may be shared online at Loomisfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.