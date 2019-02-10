Charlotte Mae Gear of Zellwood, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, following a long illness. She was 90. Born Aug. 29, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, Charlotte Mae (nee Sabatka) graduated from Brush High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader, and Dyke & Spencerian Business College. She worked as a secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, and the Catholic Diocese of Orlando. Charlotte had a wonderful sense of humor, loved writing poetry and creating personalized greeting cards for family and friends. She enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry; sons James and Charles; and grandson Joseph. She is survived by sons Barry and Joseph; daughters Molly Roberts, Sally Varela and Amy Brewer; daughters-in-law Nancy Gear and Loretta Devine; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mt. Dora, followed by interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. Memories and condolences may be shared online at Loomisfuneralhomes.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary