|
|
Chase Garrett Powers
June 13th, 2000 – October 27th, 2019
In a time where more people seem to succumb to societal fears and conformity, Chase Garrett Powers lived free from such limitations. He marched to no drum but his own. And from a young age, literally picked up the sticks, popped the kick drum with his foot, and created his very own sound.
His passion for loud engines, wake boarding, surfing, fishing, firearms, and fast vehicles was unmatched.
On Saturday October 26th, 2019 he had a motorcycle crash on State Road 44, while riding out to New Smyrna Beach. The next day Chase was taken off life support and passed away soon after.
Chase (19) leaves behind his younger brother Shane (16), and two older brothers, Matthew (23) & Blake (35); his parents April Fleming Powers and Kevin Cyril Powers; extended family; and close friends.
The service celebrating his life will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon, Friday November 1st at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church: 861 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Flowers may be sent to:
DeGusipe Funeral Home
9001 Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751
407-695-2273
On Sunday November 3rd Ace Cafe (100 W Livingston St. Orlando) is hosting "Chase's Farewell Meet" from 5-9pm
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019