Dr. Chein Liu Cudnik (Liu Chein Shing) transitioned from this life to the next on Thursday, September 10, 2020 following a nearly two-month battle with COVID. She was 54 years old.



Chein is survived by her husband of nearly 24 years, Ken Cudnik; daughter Bethany Cudnik; Mother Liu-Lee Chio Chih ("Lilly"), and sister Liu Nien Shing ("Nina"). She was preceded in death by her father Liu Tow Ching ("Milton"). Chein is also survived by her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law, her Lee family in Aracaju, Brazil, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues with whom she shared a lifetime of love and laughter.



Born December 27, 1965 in Taipei, Taiwan, Chein moved with her family to Brazil when she was five years old. She grew up in Suzano, a small town in the suburb of Sao Paulo City. Chein graduated from the University of Sao Paulo with a BS in Physical Therapy. She also earned a master's degree in Nonprofit Management from Indiana University, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Utica College, NY.



Chein's professors at the University of Sao Paulo recognized her passion for helping people. They invited her to work with them in an outpatient clinic and pediatric cerebral palsy institute. This work eventually led Chein to open her own private practice and teach other PT students at the University of Sao Paulo City.



At age 25, Chein left Brazil and came to the United States. She worked as a PT for Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, FL, where she specialized in rehabilitating patients with traumatic brain injuries, stroke, and other neurological and cognitive issues. Over her more than thirty years as a physical therapist, Chein was loved by her patients. Ken recalled how many of Chein's patients had experienced chronic pain and sought relief for many years, to no avail. Then they began working with Chein, and they are now living pain free. Former patients, many of whom became friends, likened Chein to a "miracle worker". She was truly a healer and took great joy in providing relief to her patients and helping them achieve their fullest potential. At the time of her passing, Chein worked with South Lake Wellness & Injury Center in Clermont, FL.



Chein and Ken met in 1995, and were married in December of 1996. Ken described his wife as "his rock" and said that she always listened to his ideas and supported his dreams. Their first home together was in Indianapolis, IN. Their daughter Bethany was born in 2001. Bethany was Chein's pride and joy, and the light of her life.



Bethany said that she will miss her mother's guidance, as well as the many stories and lessons that Chein shared with her from all that she saw and did during her life. Bethany said she will honor her mother by "doing the best I can all the time, living my life in the way that she always wanted me to, by being confident and happy."



Nina called her older sister "my inspiration and guide". She said that Chein was a free spirit who "always did what she wanted to do as long as I've known her." Nina said that even though she can no longer hear Chein with her ears, "I will try to hear her opinions and guidance from my heart." She added that her sister "was always a romantic and a dreamer, and my deepest desire for her in her new form is that all of her dreams and desires of her heart have come true."



Ken was blessed to be with Chein over her final days and hours, holding her hand, reminiscing about their good times and singing songs to her. Ken and the entire Liu, Lee and Cudnik families extend their heartfelt thanks to the ICU doctors and nurses at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital for their dedicated and compassionate care of Chein.



A memorial service for Chein is being planned for Saturday, October 17, 2020. It will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church of Clermont. The service will be live-streamed due to COVID restrictions, and for all of those in many states and countries who will not be able to be physically present.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store