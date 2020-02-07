Home

Rankin Funeral Home
310 North Broadway
Salem, IL 62881
(618) 548-1234
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rankin Funeral Home
310 North Broadway
Salem, IL 62881
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Rankin Funeral Home
310 North Broadway
Salem, IL 62881
Cheryl Ann Johnson Notice
Cheryl Ann Johnson, 66, of Ozark, Illinois passed away January 31, 2020 at her home, in the care of her loving family.

Born December 18, 1953 in Bourne, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Dale H. and Marion E. (La Fond) Linder. Her mother preceded her in death.

A natural homemaker, Cheryl loved to cook for her family and friends. She also loved to ride motorcycles with her husband. As a Navy wife, she was an Extension of U. S. Military Vet's Motorcycle Club. She was an avid collector of Koala bears, and a lover of butterflies.

She was united in marriage with John W. Johnson, September 28, 1974 in North Chelmsford, MA and he survives in Ozark, IL, along with their daughter Brandi (Rick Young) Johnson - Young and grandchildren Alyssa Ann, Megan, John, James, Alyssa Nicole, Haleigh, Cheyenne, Alex and Tommy. Cheryl also had several great grandchildren, and was anticipating the birth of a new great grand baby.

Her father "Dale" Linder survives in Newton, Illinois.

Also left to mourn her passing are siblings Alan (Toni) Linder of Kinmundy, IL, Michelle (Steve) Rezek and half brother Dean (Hope) Hand all of Nashua, N.H.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the chapel of the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home in Salem. A private burial will take place at a later date.

The family request friends gather with them from 11:00 a.m., until the service hour at the funeral home.

They also suggest those honoring Cheryl's memory consider donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org, and may also be left with the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home, 310 N. Broadway, P. O. Box 97, Salem, Illinois 62881 (618-548-1234), entrusted with the family's care.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020
