Chester "Chet" J. Cole passed away peacefully October 13th, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure in Orlando, FL. Chet spent 20+ years working for the state of Florida, and he retired as District Manager of the State of Florida Hotels and Restaurants Central Florida Division. In addition, he held a position of director of the board for the Florida Restaurant Association's Central Florida Chapter.
Chet was blessed with an adoptive family that loved him deeply, and a biological family of brothers that accepted him as their brother immediately. He was a loving father to four daughters, Lisa, Tammy, Martha, and Elizabeth who all blessed him with 13 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren (4 more on the way). He also cared deeply for his children by marriage Jennifer, Joe, and Trisha.
Last, but not least, Chet loved Hawaii and was very proud to be a military veteran. For those two reasons, Chet will receive Military Honors at his chosen resting place in Oahu, HI.
For his family and friends in Florida and New Hampshire we will hold services in both areas before taking him to Hawaii. We will hold a celebration of his life on December 10th at First United Methodist Church, Clermont Florida from 3 PM - 5 PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019