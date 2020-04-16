Christian Samuel Schoppmann, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Julia Schoppmann. He was the loving and adored father of daughter Kyle and her husband, Jon Fincham. He is also survived by nieces Joanne Lutz and Linda Muhlig-Capece; nephew David Lutz and his wife Mardi. Christian was born in New York City. True to the spirit of the Greatest Generation, he enlisted as a United States Marine and served his country selflessly in the Pacific during World War II. Later, he met and married Julia and together they raised Kyle in Short Hills, New Jersey. Christian's career as a civil engineer and general contractor took him to locations spanning Long Island, New York, Houston, Texas, the United Arab Emirates, and finally, Winter Park, where the family relocated over 30 years ago. It's impossible to put into words the inspiration that was Christian. He enjoyed his profession immensely, retiring at the age of 89. He loved his family dearly and was always giving to those around him. He continually provided a listening ear and helping hand and was truly grateful for any kindness that he received. Christian uplifted everyone as his capacity to love was obvious to anyone who took the time to know him. He was a consummate gentleman, caring friend and amazing confidante. He will be held dear in our hearts forever and he will be deeply missed. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family members and close friends at a later date.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020.