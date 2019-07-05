Home

First Congregational Church
225 S Interlachen Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Christopher "Chris" Dundas

Christopher "Chris" Dundas Notice
Christopher "Chris" Dundas, 74, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Advent Hospital, Winter Park, Florida. Christopher is survived by his wife Betty Patterson Dundas of 47 years, his daughter Jackie Miller (Eric), and 3 grandchildren Kiley, Colton and Owen, a brother David Dundas (Karen) of Middlebury, CT. brother-in-law Donald Patterson (Louise) of Deland and several nieces and nephews. Chris was born in Macon, GA and grew up in Waterbury, CT. He moved to Orlando, FL in 1992. He was one of three children born to Nina and Christopher Dundas. Christopher retired from the Waterbury Fire Department where he served as a Lieutenant. He is a member of the Waterbury Police and Firefighters Retirees Association. He also retired from the Connecticut National Guard of which he served his country for over 20 years and also served 4 years earlier in the Air Force. Additionally, Christopher retired from nursing after 25 years. Christopher graduated from Watertown High School, Watertown, CT, in 1963 and attended the University of CT. He also attended Waterbury State Technical College for 2 years. Chris was a wonderful and kind person who loved and cherished his family and had many longtime friends. He was loved and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Winter Park on July 11, 2019 at 10:30 am visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida at 1:00 PM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 5 to July 7, 2019
