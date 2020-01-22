|
Christopher "Chris" Vic Polk, Sr - 68 years old, passed Monday January 20, 2020 at Advent Health surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with colon cancer.
Born in Wichita, Kansas on October 19, 1951 to Chester Vitold Polk, Sr and Josephine Billie (Lockwood) he lived the majority of his life in Orlando.
Chris was a member of the board for Pathway's Drop in Center and volunteered his time serving members of his community through this organization for nearly 30 years. Chris celebrated 37 years of sobriety on November 26, 2019 which he attributed to his faith in God and his faithful attendance to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings. Chris volunteered on the AA hotline weekly for many years and found great joy in helping others to get clean and sober.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Chester "Chet" Jr. and Mark. He is survived by his 7 children and 11 grandchildren {Christopher Vic Polk, Jr & Kelly (Amaya, Schuyler & Angelina), Katina Kindle & Greg (Tyler & Zachary), Melissa Clemens (Kayla & Samuel Jr.), Krystyne Wilson & Kirt (Penelope, Piper & Porter), Mark Polk, Sarah Polk, Jeremy Polk & Heather (Ezekiel)}, his sister Victoria, brothers Steven Polk, Sr. (Annette), Tom, and John Polk.
There is a memorial service planned for Thursday January 23, 2020 at Pathway's Drop in Center 1313 30th St Orlando, FL 32805 from 12:00-2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to Pathway's Drop in Center.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020