Claire Porter Campbell, age 81, passed away peacefully, June 1, 2019, in the comfort of her own home. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late RC Porter and the late Jane Smith Porter. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William Campbell; 2 sons, Thomas Craig Campbell and wife Lisa of Bradenton, Fla.; William Todd Campbell and wife Dawn of Graniteville, SC; a daughter, Jane Campbell Benton of Aiken, SC. Other survivors include her 5 grandchildren, Brittany Campbell, Whitney Campbell, Lauren Campbell, Kyle Martin, and Darrell Poole. Last, but not least, her precious dachshund, Mindy. Claire enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved going to Disney, going on cruises, shopping and playing bridge. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at MSA Medical Services of America, for their kindness and support. At Claire's request, there will be no service. If you desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Campbell - Wright Memorial Scholarship, KU Endowment, PO Box 928, Lawrence KS 66044, Attn: Donor Relations.