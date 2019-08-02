|
On July 24 2019, Claire Edith Simon pass away peacefully at 97, surrounded by her family and loved ones. One of the many unsung heroes of her generation, what can you say about a life that has experienced so much? She was born in Hoboken NJ during the roaring 20s, grew up during the depression attending Hunter High School and College in NY City, and came of age during WWII in the Navy, where she met and worked for the man she would marry. Raised a family through the 50s, 60s, and 70s and was always a loving and caring mother. She was always there for us with unconditional love and support. Claire worked as a volunteer for many organizations through her long life among which were the Friends of the Maitland Public Library and the Winter Park Hospital. She loved to travel and visit with the many friends she had around the world. She will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019