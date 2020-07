Or Copy this URL to Share

Claire Francis Kohl, 87, passed away on June 10, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bob Kohl, their 6 daughters and many grandchildren. Claire and Bob lived in Lake Mary, FL where they attended Annunciation Catholic Church. A private service was held on June 26, 2020.



