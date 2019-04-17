Claire (Ward) Westhafer passed away on April 6, 2019 in Redwood City, CA. She was 95. Claire's husband Bill predeceased her in 2001. Claire was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey in 1923 to the late Edward and Margaret (Connor) Ward. She attended Catholic schools there, followed by a local junior college and working at General Cable Company. In 1945, Claire became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Her job took her to Miami, where she met her future husband, J. William (Bill) Westhafer, a pilot for Eastern. Claire had to leave her job when she married, as airlines required in those days. Bill remained a captain for Eastern his entire career, and Claire and Bill enjoyed traveling the world, often with their many airline friends. Claire and Bill lived in Levittown and Huntington, NY, followed by many years in Byfield, MA, where they raised their two children. They later moved to Miami, and upon Bill's retirement, to Mount Dora, FL. In her later years, Claire moved to California to be near her daughter.Claire was an avid golfer and bowler. When arthritis made golf impossible, she took up lawn bowling and working out at the gym. She loved movies, socializing with friends, dancing and reading. Claire volunteered at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, St. Mary's Catholic church in Rowley, South Miami Hospital, and Cornerstone Hospice in Mount Dora. In 1954, Claire co-founded the Silverliners, an organization of retired Eastern flight attendants, and was active in its charitable and social activities most of her life. Claire is survived by her son W. Ward Westhafer and Barbara Rogers of Newbury, MA; daughter Jamie Das of San Carlos, CA; grandchildren Elizabeth, Kevin and Jessica; and two great grandchildren. Services for Claire will be private for the family. To leave a message of condolence please visit https://www.crippenandflynnchapels.com/obituary/claire-westhafer. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Tavares, FL at https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving/. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019