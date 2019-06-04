Clara Thelma Roll, 94, of Oviedo, FL was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2019. She was born January 25, 1925 to Charlie B. and Leila (nee Scott) Milton. A woman of unwavering faith, she led a life to the benefit of all who were privileged to know her. CrossLife Church of Oviedo was central to her life, where she participated in many volunteer functions including ESL. Clara was very active with the extended family of her friends in her Sunday School class and taught many (by example) just how to win at the marble board game she introduced to this area. She was an avid reader, loved to fish, and quickly endeared herself to all those engaged in her care. Clara was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James J. Roll, son William B., grandson Christopher, great-great grandson James Eli, and eight siblings.She is survived by her children, James M., Lyle F., and Norma S., married to Kevin Hazel; grandchildren, James D., Kirsten T., Michael L., Chad E., Caitlin T., Courtney C., and Christian S.; eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Family will receive friends for viewing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 am at CrossLife Church in Oviedo. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 10:00 am, also at CrossLife Church. Clara will be laid to rest at Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, FL following a graveside service at 2:00 PM on June 5, 2019. If desired, flowers can be sent to CrossLife Church no later than 8:00 AM on June 5th OR memorial donations may be made to Nichols Cemetery Assn, Inc., P.O. Box 420, Wildwood, FL 34785. Arrangements entrusted to COLLISON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME (407) 678-4500 Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary