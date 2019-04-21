Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Gilbert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence M. Gilbert M.D. Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers Clarence M. Gilbert, Jr., MD received his B.A. degree from The College of the University of Pennsylvania in 1953 and his MD degree from The Medical School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1957. He took his rotating internship, residency in medicine, and fellowship in cardiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP). He was a Fellow and Instructor in the Robinette Cardiovascular and Diagnostic Laboratory at HUP, a research trainee of the U.S. Public Health Service, and a Cardiac Catheterization Physiologist of the Hartford Foundation. He was a Captain and Staff Physician at the Orlando Air Force Base Hospital. Dr. Gilbert was in the private consultative practice of cardiology in the Orlando area from 1964 until 1993. He had medical staff appointments at Orlando Regional Healthcare (OHS), Florida Hospital, Winter Park Memorial Hospital, Lucerne General Hospital, Humana Hospital Lucerne, Mercy Hospital, Brookwood Community Hospital, St. Cloud Hospital, Osceola General Hospital, and Leesburg Hospital. He held academic appointments as Clinical Professor of Allied Health Sciences at the University of Central Florida, 1970-1979, and Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine at the University of Florida (1983-1993). He was Medical Director- Coronary Care Unit OHS (1970-1983), Medical Director- Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory OHS (1975-1084), and Medical Director- Department of Cardiopulmonary Therapy OHS (1972-1977). Dr. Gilbert was a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and a Diplomate of the American Board of Cardiovascular Diseases. He held Fellowships in the American College of Physicians, The American College of Cardiology, The Council on Clinical Cardiology of the , and the American College of Chest Physicians. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Florida and was a past president of the Central Florida . He was a member of the Board of Directors of Blue Shield of Florida. Dr. Gilbert was a member of the American Medical Association and had continuously held the AMA Physicians Recognition Award since its inception. He was a member of the Florida Medical Association and the Orange County Medical Society of which he was a past president (1975). He was Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Orlando Health (OH) (1987-1989) and was past Chief of the Medical Staff of Orlando Regional Healthcare (Jul. 1991-Jun 1993), as well as a member of the Board of Directors at OH (1991-1993). He was appointed to the newly created position at OH as Vice President of Medical Affairs in 1993. He retired from OH in 1998. He continued to be active in retirement with interests in reading, computer access, music appreciation, photography, travel, gardening, and cooking. He served on the Partnership Council of Advisors of Oak Hammock at the University of Florida where he was active in the health and wellbeing of the members of Oak Hammock. Dr. Gilbert peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60+ years, Barbara P. Gilbert. He is survived by his 2 sons, Mitchell C. Gilbert, III, M.D. of Farmington, CT. and Ronald S. Gilbert, of Winter Park, FL, his 6 grandchildren (Emily, Jonathan, Ashley, Benjamin, Meredith, and Darren) and 5 great-grandchildren (Desmond, Avery, Maddox, Connor and Gianna), his sister Betty Ann Lester and his brother, James Gilbert.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . A "Celebration of Life" service will held at The First United Methodist Church, Downtown Orlando at 11am on May 4, 2019 followed by burial to take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.