|
|
Clarence "Ray" Raymond Boden was born November 17, 1931 in Wharton, Ohio and passed March 21, 2019 in Winter Springs at age 87 after a lengthy illness.He was preceeded in passing by his wife of 61 years Mary Esther Elliott Boden, and by their son Joel Paul Boden.He is survived by his son John E. Boden (Sherri) and daughter Paula Ann Boden Thompson (Harry), three siblings, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Special mention is made of the family's life long friend Dottie Scogin.Ray was a soldier in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star.Visitation will be March 29, 2019 from 11-12 with remembrance serve to follow at Baldwin Fairchild East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E. Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs. Interment at 1:30 p.m at Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019