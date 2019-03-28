Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home
994 E. Altamonte Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 831-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Boden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Raymond "Ray" Boden

Notice Condolences Flowers

Clarence Raymond "Ray" Boden Notice
Clarence "Ray" Raymond Boden was born November 17, 1931 in Wharton, Ohio and passed March 21, 2019 in Winter Springs at age 87 after a lengthy illness.He was preceeded in passing by his wife of 61 years Mary Esther Elliott Boden, and by their son Joel Paul Boden.He is survived by his son John E. Boden (Sherri) and daughter Paula Ann Boden Thompson (Harry), three siblings, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Special mention is made of the family's life long friend Dottie Scogin.Ray was a soldier in the U.S. Army for 20 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star.Visitation will be March 29, 2019 from 11-12 with remembrance serve to follow at Baldwin Fairchild East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E. Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs. Interment at 1:30 p.m at Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home
Download Now