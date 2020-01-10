Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Duke" Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Duke" Snyder Notice
With grief we report the death of Clarence "Duke" Snyder, 87 of Casselberry, Florida who passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Duke was born April 21, 1932 in East Liverpool OH, to Roy W. Snyder and Grace Ferguson. He is survived by his former wife Beverly, daughter Karen, sons Greg and Jon; and 7 grandchildren. He was an accomplished welder, retiring from Iron Workers Local #808 and served in the US Army. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, farmer, blacksmith, sailor, mentor, and friend to all. He was honored to have his iron sculpture "How Great Thou Art" on display in Casselberry. Services will be held Friday Jan 31 at Noon at All Saints Episcopal Church of Winter Park. Additional details are listed https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Clarence-Snyder-4/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -