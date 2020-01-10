|
|
With grief we report the death of Clarence "Duke" Snyder, 87 of Casselberry, Florida who passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Duke was born April 21, 1932 in East Liverpool OH, to Roy W. Snyder and Grace Ferguson. He is survived by his former wife Beverly, daughter Karen, sons Greg and Jon; and 7 grandchildren. He was an accomplished welder, retiring from Iron Workers Local #808 and served in the US Army. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, farmer, blacksmith, sailor, mentor, and friend to all. He was honored to have his iron sculpture "How Great Thou Art" on display in Casselberry. Services will be held Friday Jan 31 at Noon at All Saints Episcopal Church of Winter Park. Additional details are listed https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Clarence-Snyder-4/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020