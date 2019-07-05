Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence T. Johnson Jr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Clarence T. Johnson, Jr., age 89, passed away on July 4, 2019. He was born in Trenton, Florida on August 16, 1929 to Clarence T. Johnson, Sr. and Jessie Wilson Johnson. When he was seven years old, his family moved to Alachua, Florida, across the street from a cute little four-year old girl named Shirley Traxler, who, twenty years later, became his bride.



He graduated from Alachua High School in 1947 and entered the University of Florida. After three years of college, the Korean War broke out and he served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He then returned to the University of Florida and received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1955 and his Law degree in 1958. He and Shirley moved to West Palm Beach where he joined a firm and practiced law until coming to Rockledge in 1961 to open a branch office and practice for his firm.



He was active in his profession, serving as President of the Brevard County Bar Association and on the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar. On January 4, 1971, he became a Circuit Court Judge where he served for 31 years, including nine years as Senior Judge. He served as Chief Judge of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit for five years and as Chairman of the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges, composed of all the circuit judges in the state of Florida. He was the founder and President of the Vasssar B. Carlton American Inn of Court. He served on the Florida Judicial Council, the Florida Bench-Bar Commission, the Florida-Federal Judicial Council and as a member of the faculty of the Florida Judicial College.



He was also active in his community. He served as President of the Cocoa Jaycees, President of the Cocoa Rotary Club, Chairman of the Central Brevard YMCA, President of Crosswinds, President of the South Merritt Estates Association, congregational President of Faith Lutheran Church and Chairman of the State Pilotage Rate Review Board.



He was a man who dearly loved his family. He leaves surviving his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley, sons Jay (Michelle) Johnson, Blowing Rock, N.C., Dale (Nancy) Johnson, Merritt Island, Doug (Janiece) Johnson, Argyle, TX, daughter, Jan Hulse, Stowe, VT., grandchildren, Lauren, Travis, Garrett, Robby, Danny, Jenna, Carley, Olivia and Kailey and great grandchildren Rowan and Colton Milam, Noah, Jacob and Hadley Johnson, Sadie and Robert Dale Johnson, III. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sisters, Betty Rogers. Helen Teel and Jean Mark.



Visitation will be from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 280 E. Merritt Ave., Merritt Island. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 am. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13 in the Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church General Ministry Fund, 280 E. Merritt Ave., Merritt Island, FL 32953. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 5 to July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices