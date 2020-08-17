Clarissa McConnell, age 88, of Sanford, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1932 in Birmingham, Alabama, to Clara and Byron Dobbs.
She married the love of her life, Frank Galloway McConnell III on February 9, 1952, and they spent 61 years together before his passing in 2013.
Clarissa was a beloved matriarch to the McConnell clan and was an accomplished home chef and entertainer, known for home dinner parties as featured in national media.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Mitzi McConnell-Kelly.
The legacy of Clarissa McConnell lives on with her two remaining children, Frank Galloway McConnell IV and wife Lynn, and Capt. (Ret.) Robert McConnell and wife Rowena. Grandchildren, Frank McConnell V and wife Theresa and their children Dylan and Hudson; Jesse McConnell and wife Amy and son Maverick; Cortni Enders and husband Kyle and children Chloe and Krew. Stephen and Michael Kelly, Julia O'Gara and husband Patrick and children Oliver and Reagan.
Clarissa worked in the legal profession and was a long-time resident of Winter Park, Florida for more than 60 years. She was a devout Christian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
.