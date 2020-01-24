Home

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
338 E. Lyman Avenue
Winter Park, FL
Clarke J. Krautler


1955 - 2020
Clarke J. Krautler Notice
Krautler, Clarke Jeffrey (Jeff) died peacefully surrounded by love on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Jeff was a loving son and fiancé, a wonderful brother, and a great friend to many. His wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and his gift for storytelling will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. He was born on October 18, 1955 in Takoma Park, Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland. After high school Jeff served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1977. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1982 from the School of Building Construction and remained an avid Gator fan throughout his life. For nearly 20 years he served as a Project Manager for Darden Restaurants where he built hundreds of restaurants throughout the country.

Jeff was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy O'Shaughnessy and his father, Charles Krautler. He is survived by his fiancé, Lori Stephan; his mother Ellen Krautler, his sister Linda Harten, his brother Charles Krautler and sister-in-law Patricia Krautler; nephews Bob Marcum and Brian Krautler; nieces Kerry Haviland and Jessica Garbach; two grandnieces and four grandnephews. He is also survived by numerous friends and colleagues. Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 am at All Saints Episcopal Church, 338 E. Lyman Avenue, Winter Park, FL. A reception will follow the service at "The Warehouse" 1121 Solana Ave, Winter Park, FL.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to either the () or to the ().
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
