May 4, 1990-September 30, 2019
On September 30, 2019, Clay Miller, loving son, brother, and grandson, passed away unexpectedly. He left behind family, and many dear friends and co-workers. Clay enjoyed football as a youth and played the defensive line in high school. He graduated from the Orlando Culinary Academy, where he developed a passion for cooking. Clay has been involved in the family hardware business, and was running the Casselberry store while working towards an M.B.A. at Rollins. Clay was the most authentic, vibrant and kind soul who touched everyone he was near--he will be missed beyond words.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m.. at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Lakemont Ave, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to Pet Rescue by Judy or Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019