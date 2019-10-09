Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Winter Park Presbyterian Church
400 S. Lakemont Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Gatch Miller


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Gatch Miller Notice
May 4, 1990-September 30, 2019

On September 30, 2019, Clay Miller, loving son, brother, and grandson, passed away unexpectedly. He left behind family, and many dear friends and co-workers. Clay enjoyed football as a youth and played the defensive line in high school. He graduated from the Orlando Culinary Academy, where he developed a passion for cooking. Clay has been involved in the family hardware business, and was running the Casselberry store while working towards an M.B.A. at Rollins. Clay was the most authentic, vibrant and kind soul who touched everyone he was near--he will be missed beyond words.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m.. at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Lakemont Ave, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to Pet Rescue by Judy or Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.