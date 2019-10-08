Home

Clayton George Wright


1968 - 2019
Clayton George Wright passed away on August 18, 2019 at the age of 50 at Cornerstone Hospice, Orlando. Clayton was born October 27, 1968 in Calgary, Canada. Clayton graduated from Central Memorial High School in Calgary and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in 1989. Clayton was an Infrastructure Architect for the Turnpike's OIT Department. Clayton is survived by his wife Vanessa of Orlando; his mother Rose Marie Dann of Calgary, Canada; his sons Damon and Dylan; Vanessa's children, Gracie and Matthew Bradford; his sisters, Linda Louise Wright of New Zealand and Katherine Marie Bezugley of Calgary. Vanessa and Clayton enjoyed going to Disney for date night. He was devoted to his boys, Damon and Dylan, and was close to his Mother, Rose Marie, and his sisters. Clayton loved all sports. He was an avid hockey player and played with his friends in Orlando. A service of remembrance was held on Sept 1, 2019 at his home in Orlando, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
