On June 8, 2020, Master Sergeant Clayton J. Johnsen, USAF, Retired, age 90, passed away at his Windermere, Florida home. During a 22-year Air Force career, Clay logged over 10,000 hours of flight time as an aircraft mechanic and Flight Engineer, including 36 combat missions in Vietnam. After the Air Force, he was a mechanic at Boise Cascade and Southern Fruit and Disney World. Clay also served on Post 286 Honor Guard teams providing military honors for over 1,000 veterans. See WinterOakFuneralHome.com for further info and leaving condolences on the Memory Wall.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.