Cledis Junior "Clete" Fort, 78, of Wendell, NC, unexpectedly passed from this life July 19, 2020 in Raleigh, NC, surrounded by his family. He was born May17, 1942 in Kennett, MO to Roy Fort and Dottie Mae Boyd. Raised in Missouri and Central Florida, he graduated from Apopka High School in 1960. He served in the US Coast Guard from August 1960-1964. He then started his career in law enforcement with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) in August 1964, and in the Fall of 1967 he was assigned to the Motor Squad. He later served as a detective and was promoted to Sergeant before leaving OPD in 1973. He earned his B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Rollins College. Clete also had a long career in hotel management, but he was most proud of his service with the OPD, where he formed some of his strongest lifelong friendships. His hobbies included flying, boating, music and dancing with his wife, but his greatest joy was time spent with family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers James and Billy Joe Fort, and sister Phyllis Heskett.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife and partner of 37 years, Carol Fort, his son Charles Fort (and his partner Karen Rule) of Raleigh, NC, sisters Freida Mae Dixon of Smithfield, AR and Juanita (Earl) Johnson of Apopka, FL, grandson James "Jamie" Fort, brother-in-law Robert DeJoseph of Ellwood City, PA, nieces, nephews, cousins, and valued lifelong friends. Sadly, his surviving sister Freida passed away just 3 days later.
