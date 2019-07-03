Born 3/5/62-Died 6/24/19



Clint, 57, was the son of Alton, Jr. and Lois Nolle. He was born and lived all his life in Orlando, FL. Early on, he played piano, clarinet, and was the Drum Major of the Robert E. Lee Jr. High band. He grew up as a dancer with Ballet Royal and performed all over the state with its Senior Company. He graduated Edgewater HS, class of 1980 and attended UCF, studying computer science.



Clint performed at local dinner theaters, Sea World, Mardi Gras on International Dr., Church Street Station, and Walt Disney World. He worked for Disney at Hollywood Studios and Epcot for 27 years.



He was an accomplished artist and many of his works of art are cherished by his family. He loved touring museums, especially the Salvador Dali. He was also a talented thespian, with very memorable roles in The Sound of Music, Chorus Line, as The Artful Dodger in Oliver, as Terminator 2, and as Hans.



He loved to travel worldwide, including Amsterdam, Scandinavian countries, Machu Pichu, Galapagos, Alaska, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and several European River Cruises. He spent relaxing vacations with his dogs at a cabin on the river in Blue Ridge, GA.



Clint loved being outside in nature, camping, kayaking, hiking, playing disc golf. He dearly loved his miniature dachshunds, and usually had two dogs by his side. Clint had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh that brought such great joy to so many.



Clint was predeceased by his mother, Lois. He is survived and sorely missed by many friends and family, father Alton, brother Jeff (Julie), sister Kathy Vogt, nephew Brandon Vogt (Kathleen), and niece Stephanie Vogt Burke (Zac).



A Celebration Of Life memorial service will be held for friends and family at College Park Methodist Church, Princeton Street, Orlando, on Thursday, 7/11/19 at 6:00 PM, with a Reception to follow. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 3 to July 7, 2019