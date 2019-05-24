Home

Moss Funeral Home
535 North 5th Street
Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7144
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss Funeral Home
Breese, IL
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Moss Funeral Home
Breese, IL
Clyde Randolph "Rusty" Bateman, Jr., age 36, of Breese, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from heart disease at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese, IL.He was born December 18, 1982 in Winter Park, FL, the son of Hazel Dianne, nee Callahan, and Clyde Randolph "Randy" Bateman, Sr.Rusty is survived by his parents of Madison, FL, formerly of Kissimmee, FL, his wife Amie Wood Bateman of Breese, IL, sister Carrie Lee (Darren) Baxley of Pinetta, FL, grandmother Vosteal Griffin Bateman of Kissimmee, FL.Funeral service was held at Moss Funeral Home, Breese, IL on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 3399 US Hwy 90, Madison, FL 32340.Full obituary may be viewed at http://mossfuneralhome.com/obituaries/clyde-rusty-bateman/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 24, 2019
