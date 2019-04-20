William Arnold Tate (Bill) departed this life and joined our Lord in Heaven on Palm Sunday April 14, 2019. He was surrounded at home by his family and close friends. Bill was born in Lynchburg, Va. on June 1, 1930 to the late John and Margaret Critcher Tate. He grew up in Lynchburg and received a BA at Lynchburg College. He married his hometown sweetheart Helen Adair in 1954 during Hurricane Hazel and they enjoyed 56 years of wedded bliss. Helen joined our Lord in 2010 and waited nine years to be reunited with her Love. Bill enlisted as a private in the USMC Reserve in 1947. In June 1950, the Korean War began and his reserve unit was activated. Post war, Bill remained in the USMC reserves and began a career with General Mills in sales. He then joined the USMC on active duty and served our country for 30 years, retiring as a full Colonel in Winter Park, Florida in 1977. Bill and his family lived in Quantico, Va., Houston, Tx., and Camp Pendleton, Ca. Bill also served two tours in Vietnam during 1962 and 1969. He was proud to be awarded the Legion of Merit. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Bill founded Convention Planning Services (CPS) which became a successful DMC in Orlando for almost 40 years until 2013. Bill had a living relationship with Jesus Christ. He could be found daily in his office reading the word morning and evening. Billy Graham's books were his favorite. Bill was a member of the OCE Rotary Club, the 1st Marine Div. Assoc., the 3rd Marine Div. Assoc., and was a board member of the Veterans Memorial Foundation. Bill also initiated funding for the UCF Research Park back in the 1980's. Bill is survived by his three loving children, Duane Latimer, Sharon Decker (Jeff) and John Tate (Val), 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Bill was also fortunate to find love again with his Lady Casandra Howard Brownell. They enjoyed many adventures together and their relationship was special in every way possible. A viewing will be held at Baldwin Fairchild-Goldenrod chapel at 7520 Aloma Ave. on Monday, April 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life for Bill Tate will begin at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23rd at Aloma Church located at 1815 SR 436, Winter Park. A second viewing will be held at the Church just prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or to the Aloma Church Building Fund. Graveside services and burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019