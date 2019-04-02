Coleman Eugene Pressley passed Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, FL after a brief battle with cancer. Born June 26, 1952 in Clarksdale, MS, to a career Army father and stay-at-home mom, he was a 1970 graduate of Colonial High School in Orlando, FL. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired US Postal employee. He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Club and a resident of DeBary, FL. He is survived by his best friend Pam McClanahan, mother Winnie H. Pressley, his second momma and aunt Jewell Hildebran, uncle Joe Hildebran (Nadine), uncle Jimmy Pressley (Pam), sisters Mary Pressley, Sandy Kastrinos (Robert) and Debbie Phillips (Howard), niece Lauren Acevedo and nephew Nicholas Kastrinos (Marissa). Also left to cherish his memory are many cousins and friends – all his brothers from another mother. He never met a stranger and was the best brother, son, cousin, friend a person could hope to have. He enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle and was always up for an adventure. He leaves a big gap that can never be filled. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence J. Pressley, niece Athena Kastrinos, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousin. Family and friends in Florida and North Carolina will gather at a later time to celebrate his life. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary